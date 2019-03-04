(agenparl) – boston lun 04 marzo 2019



Recorded Future Blog

Our guest today is Chris Betz, senior vice president and chief security officer at CenturyLink. His career journey has led him through a variety of well-known organizations, including the U.S. Air Force, NSA, CBS, Microsoft, Apple, and now CenturyLink.

He shares some of the lessons he’s learned along the way, his leadership style, the challenges he sees the industry facing in the near future, as well as his thoughts on threat intelligence and privacy.

This podcast was produced in partnership with the CyberWire.