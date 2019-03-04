4 Marzo 2019
Security Needs to Be Easy to Use and Easy to Explain

(agenparl) – boston lun 04 marzo 2019

Recorded Future Blog

By Zane Pokorny on March 4, 2019

Our guest today is Chris Betz, senior vice president and chief security officer at CenturyLink. His career journey has led him through a variety of well-known organizations, including the U.S. Air Force, NSA, CBS, Microsoft, Apple, and now CenturyLink.

He shares some of the lessons he’s learned along the way, his leadership style, the challenges he sees the industry facing in the near future, as well as his thoughts on threat intelligence and privacy.

This podcast was produced in partnership with the CyberWire.

Fonte/Source: https://www.recordedfuture.com/podcast-episode-97/

