(AGENPARL) -New York dom 26 gennaio 2020 The Security Council on Tuesday extended the authorization of the European Union-led multinational stabilization force in Bosnia and Herzegovina for an additional year, following an analysis by a United Nations envoy that a resurgence of divisive nationalism is threatening to take the country backwards.

Fonte/Source: https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2017/11/570182-security-council-re-authorizes-eu-led-force-bosnia-and-herzegovina