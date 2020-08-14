venerdì, Agosto 14, 2020
Breaking News

I GIORNI DI DANZICA E LA PROFEZIA DI WOJTYLA: NON C’è LIBERTà…

PONTE GENOVA, CONTE: NOSTRO IMPEGNO PER NON LASCIARE DA SOLA LA CITTA’

CALABRIA (FI), FICO VUOLE CHE RAGGI FINISCA DI DISTRUGGERE ROMA

PONTE GENOVA, DI MAIO: TUTTI ABBIAMO IL DOVERE DI RICORDARE QUELLE 43…

COMUNICATO: PONTE MORANDI, FICO: SICUREZZA COLLETTIVITà SIA PRIORITà ASSOLUTA

ASSUNTA, SOLENNITà CHE SGRETOLA LE PAURE DELLA PANDEMIA

TOSCANA, SALVINI: PER IL PD VENGONO PRIMA LE POLTRONE E I FRANCESI,…

TELEPHONE CONVERSATION OF THE MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS V.MAKEI WITH…

EU FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTERS TO DISCUSS THE SITUATION IN EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN AND…

MINISTRA LUCIA AZZOLINA, RADIO ANCH’IO – SINTESI DELLE PRINCIPALI DICHIARAZIONI 14/08/2020

Agenparl

SECTOR AND INDUSTRY WISE STUDY OF GROUND LEVEL ISSUES FOR POLICY FORMULATION IS THE NEED OF THE HOUR: SHRI NITIN GADKARI

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), ven 14 agosto 2020

Ministry of Micro,Small & Medium Enterprises

Sector and Industry wise study of ground level issues for policy formulation is the need of the hour: Shri Nitin Gadkari

Posted On:
14 AUG 2020 2:49PM by PIB Delhi

Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises and Road Transport & Highways has highlighted the need for sector wise and industry wise study of the ground level issues  by Think Tanks so that new policies may be formulated taking into account their recommendations. He said this while addressing a webinar today. During his  interaction with MSME member bodies and Sectoral Associations of FICCI, he said that all the sectors like plastic, garment, leather, pharmaceuticals etc. and industries associated with them have unique problems. He requested FICCI and other industry associations to study ground level problems of important sectors through various Think Tanks and present their recommendationsso that policy decisions can be taken to solve various problems.

He appealed to the industry bodies to associate themselves with the initiative of Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan so that import bill may be reduced and more employment opportunities are created through enhancing manufacturing activities and production in the country.

“We are trying to develop industrial clusters throughout the country especially in rural, tribal and agricultural areas,” Shri Gadkari said. He added that policy for a social micro finance institution is being finalized which will make available finance upto Rs. 10 lakhs for very small entrepreneurs, businesses and shop owners, etc.

The Minister also suggested that since social distancing is the new norm, automation and digitalization in the MSMEs should be followed on a bigger scale.

Industry association representatives suggested to create an online digital directory of top 50,000 MSMEs along with other suggestions and also assured to cooperate fully with the objective of Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

******

RCJ/SKP/IA

(Release ID: )
Visitor Counter : 19

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1645746

Post collegati

SECTOR AND INDUSTRY WISE STUDY OF GROUND LEVEL ISSUES FOR POLICY FORMULATION IS THE NEED OF THE HOUR: SHRI NITIN GADKARI

Redazione

INDIA MARCHES AHEAD WITH “ATMANIRBHAR BHARAT”

Redazione

TRIFED OF M/O TRIBAL AFFAIRS WILL ONCE AGAIN PROVIDE HANDMADE PANKHAS BY TRIBALS TO EMINENT GUESTS AT INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATIONS THIS YEAR

Redazione

MINISTRY OF STEEL TO ORGANIZE A WEBINAR ON AATMANIRBHAR BHARAT: FOSTERING STEEL USAGE IN HOUSING & BUILDING CONSTRUCTION AND AVIATION SECTORS

Redazione

926 POLICE PERSONNEL HAVE BEEN AWARDED MEDALS ON THE OCCASION OF INDEPENDENCE DAY, 2020

Redazione

GADKARI TO LAY FOUNDATION STONE FOR 13 HIGHWAY PROJECTS AND TO INAUGURATE A ROAD SAFETY PROJECT IN MANIPUR

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More