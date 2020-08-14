(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), ven 14 agosto 2020

Ministry of Micro,Small & Medium Enterprises

Sector and Industry wise study of ground level issues for policy formulation is the need of the hour: Shri Nitin Gadkari





14 AUG 2020 2:49PM by PIB Delhi

Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises and Road Transport & Highways has highlighted the need for sector wise and industry wise study of the ground level issues by Think Tanks so that new policies may be formulated taking into account their recommendations. He said this while addressing a webinar today. During his interaction with MSME member bodies and Sectoral Associations of FICCI, he said that all the sectors like plastic, garment, leather, pharmaceuticals etc. and industries associated with them have unique problems. He requested FICCI and other industry associations to study ground level problems of important sectors through various Think Tanks and present their recommendationsso that policy decisions can be taken to solve various problems.

He appealed to the industry bodies to associate themselves with the initiative of Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan so that import bill may be reduced and more employment opportunities are created through enhancing manufacturing activities and production in the country.

“We are trying to develop industrial clusters throughout the country especially in rural, tribal and agricultural areas,” Shri Gadkari said. He added that policy for a social micro finance institution is being finalized which will make available finance upto Rs. 10 lakhs for very small entrepreneurs, businesses and shop owners, etc.

The Minister also suggested that since social distancing is the new norm, automation and digitalization in the MSMEs should be followed on a bigger scale.

Industry association representatives suggested to create an online digital directory of top 50,000 MSMEs along with other suggestions and also assured to cooperate fully with the objective of Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

