Secretary Pompeos Visit to Ukraine [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeos-visit-to-ukraine/ ] 01/30/2020 04:30 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

“Ukrainians continue to fight this battle as they work to build a modern, democratic, Western state.

They know that a free and well-governed nation is a hard-won victory, but its worth it.

The United States supports those efforts and honors the achievements that you have made thus far.”

” Secretary of State Michael R.

Pompeo, November 16, 2018″

Secretary Pompeo will travel to Kyiv on January 31, where he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko, and Defense Minister Andriy Zahorodnyuk to underscore the United States strong support for Ukraine and the countrys Euro-Atlantic integration.

The Secretary will also meet with Metropolitan Epiphaniy of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, civil society and business leaders, and participate in a wreath-laying ceremony to honor those who have fallen in the Donbas conflict while defending their homeland from Russian aggression.

*THE UNITED STATES AND UKRAINE SHARE COMMON ASPIRATIONS FOR DEMOCRATIC VALUES, SOVEREIGNTY, AND PROSPERITY*

* The United States recognized Ukraines independence on December 25, 1991, shortly after the country declared independence from the former Soviet Union.

* Since then, the United States has supported the aspirations of the Ukrainian people for an independent, democratic, prosperous, and healthy Ukraine united around core Euro-Atlantic values, secure within its internationally recognized borders, and resilient against Russian aggression.

* In 2018, the Trump Administration relaunched the U.S.-Ukraine Strategic Partnership Commission to deepen our bilateral cooperation and advance our shared interests in countering Russian aggression, as well as promoting rule of law, economic development and energy security in Ukraine.

* Two-way trade between the U.S.

and Ukraine reached nearly $4 billion in 2018, with particularly high volumes in mineral fuels, vehicles, iron and steel, and agricultural products.

* The United States supports Ukraines energy independence from Russian domination.

In December 2019, Congress passed the Protecting European Energy Security Act (PEESA), mandating sanctions on companies involved in the construction of Russias Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

This action underscores U.S.

support for maintaining gas transit through Ukraine a strategic deterrent to further Russian aggression.

*WE WORK TOGETHER TO FIGHT RUSSIAN MALIGN INFLUENCE*

* The United States supports Ukraine as it counters Russian aggression and disinformation, and advances reform efforts to stamp out corruption.

Since 2014, the U.S.

has provided Ukraine more than $3.3 billion in total assistance, including security and non-security assistance, as well three $1 billion sovereign loan guarantees.

* As the United States made clear with our 2018 Crimea Declaration, Crimea is part of Ukraine and we will never recognize Russias attempt to annex it.

The Trump Administration has taken unprecedented steps to hold Russia accountable for its malign activities in Ukraine.

Since January 2017, the U.S.

has sanctioned 168 individuals and entities in connection to such activities.

* The Trump Administration has also provided Ukraine with security assistance that has saved lives, while helping to build enhanced defense capabilities to monitor and secure Ukraines borders, deploy its forces more safely and effectively, and make progress toward NATO interoperability.

The United States assistance has also included a much-needed defensive anti-tank Javelin missiles and two patrol vessels.

* The United States ensures our efforts to counter Russias ongoing aggression in Ukraine are closely coordinated with European Allies, as demonstrated on March 15, 2019, when the United States, Canada, and the EU coordinated sanctions against Russians involved in the unjustified attack against Ukrainian vessels near the Kerch Strait.

* The United States is a strong supporter of the OSCEs Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), which serves as the international communitys eyes and ears on the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The U.S.

currently provides 55 monitors (the largest contingent) and more than $100 million in funding since the SMMs inception.

* As Ukraine approaches the first anniversary of the Orthodox Church of Ukraines announcement of autocephaly, the United States applauds Metropolitan Epiphaniy for his leadership in ensuring the Church is open to all Orthodox believers.

The United States supports the rights of all people to worship freely in accordance with their faith.

*THE U.S.

AND UKRAINE SHARE CLOSE PEOPLE-TO-PEOPLE TIES*

* The United States supports current and future Ukrainian leaders through educational and professional exchanges that send more than 900 Ukrainians to the U.S.

each year to help further their countrys Euro-Atlantic trajectory.

* Peace Corps Ukraine has the largest Peace Corps operation in the world with approximately 280 volunteers serving in the country.

* The United States government sends more participants from Ukraine (227 participants in 2019) on the U.S.

Congressionally-funded Open World program and the State Departments Future Leadership Exchange (FLEX) than from any other country.