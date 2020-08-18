SECRETARY POMPEO’S PHONE CALL WITH MAURITANIAN PRESIDENT GHAZOUANI

mercoledì, Agosto 19, 2020
by Redazione01

Office of the Spokesperson
The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh el Ghazouani. Secretary Pompeo encouraged President Ghazouani to continue his ambitious reform program to address Mauritanias history of slavery and to promote prosperity for all Mauritanians through a business environment that welcomes foreign investment. President Ghazouani noted the broad-based partnership between our two countries and welcomed ongoing and increased investment. The Secretary and the President agreed that terrorism in the Sahel requires a coordinated international response, and that Mauritania plays an important role in advancing security and stability in the region.
