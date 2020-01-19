(AGENPARL) – dom 19 gennaio 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Secretary Pompeos Meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeos-meeting-with-turkish-foreign-minister-cavusoglu-4/ ] 01/19/2020 08:32 AM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Berlin to discuss Libya, Syria, and a range of bilateral issues. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Cavusoglu agreed on the urgent need for a lasting ceasefire and a return to a UN-facilitated political process. The Secretary expressed concern about foreign military involvement in the conflict.

body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]DipNote Blog [ http://blogs.state.gov/ ] RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]