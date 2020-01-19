19 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER CAVUSOGLU

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT ABDEL FATTAH EL-SISI

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER CAVUSOGLU

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT ABDEL FATTAH EL-SISI

ACTING UNDERSECRETARY FOR CIVILIAN SECURITY, DEMOCRACY, AND HUMAN RIGHTS AMBASSADOR NATHAN A.…

ACTING UNDERSECRETARY FOR CIVILIAN SECURITY, DEMOCRACY, AND HUMAN RIGHTS AMBASSADOR NATHAN A.…

LIBIA, CONTE: SIAMO MODERATAMENTE OTTIMISTI, EUROPA NON È’ ARRIVATA TARDI

GREGORETTI, SALVINI: SI DELLA LEGA A PROCESSO

LIBIA, DI MAIO: DEVE PREVALERE IL DIALOGO E L’ITALIA CONTINUERà A RIBADIRLO…

VLADIMIR PUTIN ARRIVED IN BERLIN TO ATTEND INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON LIBYA

Home » SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER CAVUSOGLU
Agenparl English Politica Estera Social Network Top News Twitter

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER CAVUSOGLU

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – dom 19 gennaio 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Secretary Pompeos Meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeos-meeting-with-turkish-foreign-minister-cavusoglu-4/ ] 01/19/2020 08:32 AM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Berlin to discuss Libya, Syria, and a range of bilateral issues. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Cavusoglu agreed on the urgent need for a lasting ceasefire and a return to a UN-facilitated political process. The Secretary expressed concern about foreign military involvement in the conflict.

body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]DipNote Blog [ http://blogs.state.gov/ ] RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

Related posts

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER CAVUSOGLU

Redazione

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT ABDEL FATTAH EL-SISI

Redazione

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER CAVUSOGLU

Redazione

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT ABDEL FATTAH EL-SISI

Redazione

CON UNA REUNIóN DE EXPERTOS INICIA HOY LA III CONFERENCIA MINISTERIAL HEMISFéRICA DE LUCHA CONTRA EL TERRORISMO

Redazione

FISCO: GELMINI, PER SERIO TAGLIO CUNEO SERVONO 10-15MLD, ALTRIMENTI È PRESA IN GIRO

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More