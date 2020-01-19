(AGENPARL) – dom 19 gennaio 2020 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Secretary Pompeos Meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeos-meeting-with-minister-of-foreign-affairs-and-international-cooperation-abdullah-bin-zayed-al-nahyan-of-the-united-arab-emirates/ ] 01/19/2020 08:39 AM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates in Berlin. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed the ongoing conflict in Libya. Secretary Pompeo emphasized the need for a lasting ceasefire, a return to a UN-facilitated political process, and the end of all foreign intervention in Libya. The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed the continuing threat of the Islamic Republic of Iran to all nations in the region.

body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]DipNote Blog [ http://blogs.state.gov/ ] RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]