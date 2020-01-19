19 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION ABDULLAH…

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION ABDULLAH…

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER CAVUSOGLU

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT ABDEL FATTAH EL-SISI

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER CAVUSOGLU

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT ABDEL FATTAH EL-SISI

ACTING UNDERSECRETARY FOR CIVILIAN SECURITY, DEMOCRACY, AND HUMAN RIGHTS AMBASSADOR NATHAN A.…

ACTING UNDERSECRETARY FOR CIVILIAN SECURITY, DEMOCRACY, AND HUMAN RIGHTS AMBASSADOR NATHAN A.…

LIBIA, CONTE: SIAMO MODERATAMENTE OTTIMISTI, EUROPA NON È’ ARRIVATA TARDI

GREGORETTI, SALVINI: SI DELLA LEGA A PROCESSO

Home » SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION ABDULLAH BIN ZAYED AL NAHYAN OF THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Agenparl English Politica Estera Social Network Top News Twitter

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION ABDULLAH BIN ZAYED AL NAHYAN OF THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – dom 19 gennaio 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Secretary Pompeos Meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeos-meeting-with-minister-of-foreign-affairs-and-international-cooperation-abdullah-bin-zayed-al-nahyan-of-the-united-arab-emirates/ ] 01/19/2020 08:39 AM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates in Berlin. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed the ongoing conflict in Libya. Secretary Pompeo emphasized the need for a lasting ceasefire, a return to a UN-facilitated political process, and the end of all foreign intervention in Libya. The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed the continuing threat of the Islamic Republic of Iran to all nations in the region.

body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]DipNote Blog [ http://blogs.state.gov/ ] RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

Related posts

DOMANI, LUNEDÌ 20 GENNAIO, IL PRESIDENTE ZAIA ALL’OSPEDALE DI TREVISO ALLA PRESENTAZIONE DEL PROGETTO DI RADIOLOGIA TERRITORIALE

Redazione

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION ABDULLAH BIN ZAYED AL NAHYAN OF THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Redazione

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION ABDULLAH BIN ZAYED AL NAHYAN OF THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Redazione

UNA SETTIMANA MILITARE PER I CAMPIONI CINESI IN VISTA DI TOKYO 2020

Redazione

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER CAVUSOGLU

Redazione

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT ABDEL FATTAH EL-SISI

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More