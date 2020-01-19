(AGENPARL) – dom 19 gennaio 2020 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Secretary Pompeos Meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeos-meeting-with-german-foreign-minister-heiko-maas-3/ ] 01/19/2020 10:22 AM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary Michael R. Pompeo met today with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Berlin. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Maas discussed ongoing international efforts to support a durable ceasefire, a return to a political process, and an end of foreign interference in Libya. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister pledged to continue strong support for Libyan sovereignty. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Maas also discussed U.S.-German coordination on a range of global challenges, including Afghanistan, and the need to counter Irans aggressive and destabilizing actions in the Middle East.

