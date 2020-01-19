(AGENPARL) – dom 19 gennaio 2020 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Secretary Pompeos Meeting with European Union High Representative Josep Borrell [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeos-meeting-with-european-union-high-representative-josep-borrell/ ] 01/19/2020 10:34 AM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary Michael R. Pompeo met today European Union High Representative and Vice President Josep Borrell. They discussed ongoing international efforts to support a durable ceasefire in Libya, a return to a political process, and the end of foreign interference in Libya. The Secretary and the High Representative pledged to continue to strongly support Libyan sovereignty. They also discussed U.S.-EU coordination on a range of global challenges, including the need to counter Irans aggressive and destabilizing actions in the Middle East.

