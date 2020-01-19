19 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER HEIKO MAAS

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER HEIKO MAAS

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH EUROPEAN UNION HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH EUROPEAN UNION HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL

DONNE, SALVINI: CALLY? INCITA AL FEMMINICIDIO E ALLO STUPRO CON SOLDI PUBBLICI,…

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION ABDULLAH…

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION ABDULLAH…

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER CAVUSOGLU

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT ABDEL FATTAH EL-SISI

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER CAVUSOGLU

Home » SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH EUROPEAN UNION HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL
Agenparl English Politica Estera Social Network Top News Twitter

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH EUROPEAN UNION HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – dom 19 gennaio 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Secretary Pompeos Meeting with European Union High Representative Josep Borrell [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeos-meeting-with-european-union-high-representative-josep-borrell/ ] 01/19/2020 10:34 AM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary Michael R. Pompeo met today European Union High Representative and Vice President Josep Borrell. They discussed ongoing international efforts to support a durable ceasefire in Libya, a return to a political process, and the end of foreign interference in Libya. The Secretary and the High Representative pledged to continue to strongly support Libyan sovereignty. They also discussed U.S.-EU coordination on a range of global challenges, including the need to counter Irans aggressive and destabilizing actions in the Middle East.

body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]DipNote Blog [ http://blogs.state.gov/ ] RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

Related posts

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER HEIKO MAAS

Redazione

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER HEIKO MAAS

Redazione

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH EUROPEAN UNION HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL

Redazione

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH EUROPEAN UNION HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL

Redazione

ALITALIA, PELLECCHIA (FIT-CISL): I TAGLI AL PERSONALE NON SONO LA SOLUZIONE

Redazione

TRASPORTI, MULE’ (FI): “RETE AUTOSTRADALE ITALIANI IN CONDIZIONI CRITICHE. FI DENUNCIA DA MESI”

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More