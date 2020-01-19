(AGENPARL) – dom 19 gennaio 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Secretary Pompeos Meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeos-meeting-with-egyptian-president-abdel-fattah-el-sisi/ ] 01/19/2020 08:25 AM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the margins of the Berlin Summit. Secretary Pompeo expressed outrage over the pointless and tragic death of detained U.S. citizen Moustafa Kassem in Egypt. On Libya, the Secretary and President El-Sisi agreed on the urgent need for a lasting ceasefire and a return to a UN-facilitated political process. Secretary Pompeo emphasized the destabilizing impact of foreign interference in Libya.

