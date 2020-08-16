SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH DOMINICAN PRESIDENT ABINADER

(AGENPARL) – dom 16 agosto 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Dominican President Luis Abinader in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, following the celebration of his inauguration. Secretary Pompeo and President Abinader discussed opportunities to strengthen U.S.-Dominican ties and collaboration in the areas of regional security and economic growth. They also discussed efforts towards our shared goal of a peaceful transition to democracy in Venezuela. Secretary Pompeo assured President Abinader that the United States will continue our longstanding friendship and partnership to advance our shared vision for an even more secure, prosperous, and democratic Caribbean region.

