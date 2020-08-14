SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH AUSTRIAN PRESIDENT VAN DER BELLEN

venerdì, Agosto 14, 2020
Agenparl

by Redazione00

Secretary Pompeos Meeting with Austrian President Van der Bellen [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeos-meeting-with-austrian-president-van-der-bellen/ ] 08/14/2020 09:10 AM EDT
Office of the Spokesperson
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen in Vienna, Austria. Secretary Pompeo and President Van der Bellen discussed the strong ties between the United States and Austria, noting the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. They spoke of the importance of multilateral cooperation particularly in fostering economic recovery after the pandemic, including increased trade and investment ties with Austria.
