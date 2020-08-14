SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH AUSTRIAN PRESIDENT VAN DER BELLEN

(AGENPARL) – ven 14 agosto 2020 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Secretary Pompeos Meeting with Austrian President Van der Bellen [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeos-meeting-with-austrian-president-van-der-bellen/ ] 08/14/2020 09:10 AM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen in Vienna, Austria. Secretary Pompeo and President Van der Bellen discussed the strong ties between the United States and Austria, noting the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. They spoke of the importance of multilateral cooperation particularly in fostering economic recovery after the pandemic, including increased trade and investment ties with Austria.

body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

🔊 Listen to this