SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH TUNISIAN PRESIDENT SAIED

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Tunisian PresidentKaisSaied about matters facing the United Nations Security Council. Secretary Pompeo and President Saied also discussed ways to advance the bilateral partnership.

