SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH LEBANESE PRIME MINISTER DIAB

(AGENPARL) – mer 05 agosto 2020 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Secretary Pompeos Call with Lebanese Prime Minister Diab [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeos-call-with-lebanese-prime-minister-diab/ ] 08/05/2020 12:46 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Prime Minister Hassan Diab. Secretary Pompeo expressed his condolences to the Lebanese people for the horrible explosion at the Beirut port, which killed and injured so many and caused devastating destruction to the city. The Secretary reaffirmed our steadfast commitment to assist the Lebanese people as they cope with the aftermath of this terrifying event. Secretary Pompeo further stressed our solidarity with and support for the Lebanese people as they strive for the dignity, prosperity, and security they deserve.

body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

🔊 Listen to this