mercoledì, Agosto 5, 2020
Breaking News

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH LEBANESE PRIME MINISTER DIAB

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH LEBANESE PRIME MINISTER DIAB

IN ARGENTINA IL 13 SETTEMBRE, LA COLLETTA SOLIDALE “MáS POR MENOS”

COMUNICATO: INCONTRO DEL PRESIDENTE DELLA COMMISSIONE AFFARI ESTERI E COMUNITARI, PIERO FASSINO,…

PROPOSTA DI NOMINA PRESIDENTE ENEA: ESPRESSO PARERE IN 10A COMMISSIONE

COSTITUZIONE IN GIUDIZIO DEL SENATO IN UN CONFLITTO DI ATTRIBUZIONE SOLLEVATO DAL…

33RD U.S.-ASEAN DIALOGUE: STRENGTHENING U.S.-ASEAN RELATIONS

33RD U.S.-ASEAN DIALOGUE: STRENGTHENING U.S.-ASEAN RELATIONS

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2622 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2621 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Agenparl

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH LEBANESE PRIME MINISTER DIAB

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – mer 05 agosto 2020 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
Secretary Pompeos Call with Lebanese Prime Minister Diab [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeos-call-with-lebanese-prime-minister-diab/ ] 08/05/2020 12:46 PM EDT
Office of the Spokesperson
The following is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown:
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Prime Minister Hassan Diab. Secretary Pompeo expressed his condolences to the Lebanese people for the horrible explosion at the Beirut port, which killed and injured so many and caused devastating destruction to the city. The Secretary reaffirmed our steadfast commitment to assist the Lebanese people as they cope with the aftermath of this terrifying event. Secretary Pompeo further stressed our solidarity with and support for the Lebanese people as they strive for the dignity, prosperity, and security they deserve.
body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________
Stay connected with the State Department:
The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More