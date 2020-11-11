SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH FOREIGN MINISTER MAHUTA 

(AGENPARL) – mer 11 novembre 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
Office of the Spokesperson
The following is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown:
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with New Zealand Foreign MinisterNanaiaMahuta. Secretary Pompeo congratulated Foreign MinisterMahutaon her appointment as foreign minister, and they discussed issues important to the bilateral relationship,including development assistance and COVID-19 responses in the Pacific islands. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister agreed to continue cooperating to promote our shared democratic ideals in the Indo-Pacific and international organizations
