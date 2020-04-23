SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH EGYPTIAN FOREIGN MINISTER SHOUKRY

(AGENPARL) – gio 23 aprile 2020 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Secretary Pompeos Call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Shoukry [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeos-call-with-egyptian-foreign-minister-shoukry/ ] 04/23/2020 06:56 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Shoukry discussed the importance of continued collaboration on key regional issues and bilateral COVID-19 assistance. The Secretary emphasized that detained U.S. citizens be kept safe and provided consular access during the COVID-19 pandemic.

body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

🔊 Listen to this