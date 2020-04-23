venerdì, Aprile 24, 2020
Breaking News

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH EGYPTIAN FOREIGN MINISTER SHOUKRY

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH EGYPTIAN FOREIGN MINISTER SHOUKRY

IL PAPA RINVIA AL 2021 IL CONGRESSO EUCARISTICO DI BUDAPEST

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH LARRY O’CONNOR OF THE LARRY O’CONNOR SHOW

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH LARRY O’CONNOR OF THE LARRY O’CONNOR SHOW

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH LARRY O’CONNOR OF THE LARRY O’CONNOR SHOW

AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES OPERATION RESULTS

23/04/2020 COVID-19: HANDBOOK FOR PARLIAMENTARIANS ON THE COUNCIL OF EUROPE ISTANBUL CONVENTION

UK GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES FLIGHT FOR BRITISH TRAVELLERS STRANDED IN FIJI

EUROPA, DI MAIO: RAGGIUNTO PRIMO IMPORTANTE RISULTATO IL RECOVERY FUND, ORA LAVORARE…

Agenparl

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH EGYPTIAN FOREIGN MINISTER SHOUKRY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – gio 23 aprile 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
Secretary Pompeos Call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Shoukry [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeos-call-with-egyptian-foreign-minister-shoukry/ ] 04/23/2020 06:56 PM EDT
Office of the Spokesperson
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Shoukry discussed the importance of continued collaboration on key regional issues and bilateral COVID-19 assistance. The Secretary emphasized that detained U.S. citizens be kept safe and provided consular access during the COVID-19 pandemic.
body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________
Stay connected with the State Department:
The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More