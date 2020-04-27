martedì, Aprile 28, 2020
SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH COLOMBIAN PRESIDENT DUQUE

Office of the Spokesperson
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with Colombian President Ivan Duque today. Secretary Pompeo and President Duque discussed their mutual goal of a peaceful transition to democracy in Venezuela, as well as our joint efforts to meet the needs of Venezuelan migrants and refugees forced to flee disastrous and repressive conditions in their country. The Secretary expressed our gratitude to the Colombian people and government, who are now hosting more than 1.8 million Venezuelan refugees. The Secretary also pledged to continue helping Colombia meet public health needs arising from COVID-19.
