martedì, Novembre 10, 2020
SECRETARY POMPEO TO DELIVER REMARKS TO THE MEDIA IN THE PRESS BRIEFING ROOM

(AGENPARL) – mar 10 novembre 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
Secretary Pompeo to Deliver Remarks to the Media in the Press Briefing Room [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeo-to-deliver-remarks-to-the-media-in-the-press-briefing-room-31/ ] 11/09/2020 08:31 PM EST
Office of the Spokesperson
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will deliver remarks to the media at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in the Press Briefing Room at the Department of State.
*Out of an abundance of caution in order to practice safe social distancing practices, the Secretarys remarks to the media will be pooled press coverage only.*
Media representatives may call into the briefing. Dial-in information is below and we encourage calling from a landline, if possible:
* United States:877-226-8215
* International:409-207-6982
* Conference Name:State Department Press Briefing
Reporters who wish to pose a question to Secretary Pompeo should get in queue prior to the briefing start time by dialing 10 on their telephone keypad.
The event will be streamed live onhttps://www.state.gov/.
