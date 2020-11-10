(AGENPARL) – mar 10 novembre 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Secretary Pompeo to Deliver Remarks to the Media in the Press Briefing Room [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-pompeo-to-deliver-remarks-to-the-media-in-the-press-briefing-room-31/ ] 11/09/2020 08:31 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will deliver remarks to the media at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in the Press Briefing Room at the Department of State.

*Out of an abundance of caution in order to practice safe social distancing practices, the Secretarys remarks to the media will be pooled press coverage only.*

Media representatives may call into the briefing. Dial-in information is below and we encourage calling from a landline, if possible:

* United States:877-226-8215

* International:409-207-6982

* Conference Name:State Department Press Briefing

Reporters who wish to pose a question to Secretary Pompeo should get in queue prior to the briefing start time by dialing 10 on their telephone keypad.

The event will be streamed live onhttps://www.state.gov/.

