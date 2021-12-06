(AGENPARL) – lun 06 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

12/06/2021 03:03 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will recognize six U.S. companies for their representation of American values and international best practices in their operations overseas during the 2021 ACE awards ceremony on December 8. This year’s ACE focuses on three categories that align with key priorities for the United States – climate innovation, health security, and economic inclusion. As part of the Department of State’s support for small business, this year’s ACE ceremony will recognize two winners in each category – one small-to-medium-sized enterprise and one larger company. After Secretary Blinken’s announcement of the award recipients, the Chiefs of Mission of nominating U.S. embassies and senior representatives from the awardee companies will give remarks. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez will close the ceremony.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this