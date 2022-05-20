(AGENPARL) – ven 20 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/20/2022 05:08 PM EDT

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Tokyo, Japan, May 21-24 to accompany President Biden on his first official trip to Asia as President to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and attend the Quad Leaders’ Summit. While in Tokyo, the Secretary will meet with Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and other senior Japanese officials. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister will discuss our global response to President Putin’s continued brutal war on Ukraine, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s increasingly destabilizing behavior, and U.S.-Japan cooperation under the new Economic Policy Consultative Committee (EPCC), including on regional economic development. He will also join President Biden for the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which will tackle 21st century economic challenges and deliver for the American people and people in the region.

The Secretary’s visit will reaffirm the U.S.-Japan Alliance’s central role as the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world.

