SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY J. BLINKEN VIDEO REMARKS ON THE DECLARATION AGAINST THE USE OF ARBITRARY DETENTION IN STATE-TO-STATE RELATIONS

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

Im honored toparticipate in the launch of this initiative, and Im grateful to Canada for their leadership.

Arbitrary detention in state-to-state relations is a serious problem. Put simply, this is when someone traveling or living abroad for example, a businessperson, a tourist, or someone visiting family is detained by the government and falsely charged or sentenced because of the country on their passport. Then theyre used to gain leverage in state-to-state relations. They become a bargaining chip a human pawn.

This kind of arbitrary detentiongoes against the human rights of the people beingheld.It brings anguish to their families.And its a threat to anyone who travels, works, or lives abroad.

Its time to send a clear message to every government that arbitrarily detains foreign nationalsand tries to use them as leverage:this will notbe tolerated by the international community.

The fact that so many countries are endorsing this declaration is a sign of its strength. Now lets keep the momentum going. I urge more countries to join us in making it clear that arbitrary detention has absolutely no place in state-to-state relations. Human beings are not bargaining chips. This is a matter of human rights and the rule of law. Well stand up for both together.

Thank you.

