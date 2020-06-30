SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO’S PARTICIPATION IN THE VIRTUAL C5+1 HIGH-LEVEL DIALOGUE

(AGENPARL) – mar 30 giugno 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Today, Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo participated in the Virtual C5+1 High-Level Dialogue hosted by Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale with the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Secretary Pompeo reaffirmed the United States commitment to the C5+1 diplomatic platform to address shared security interests, including peace in Afghanistan, and to advance regional connectivity and trade. He emphasized the U.S. Governments steadfast support for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the five Central Asian states. The Secretary also highlighted U.S. efforts to improve the economic resiliency and connectivity of Central Asian countries and to ensure regional food security in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

