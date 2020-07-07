SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO’S CALL WITH BRAZILIAN FOREIGN MINISTER ARAUJO

martedì, Luglio 7, 2020
by Redazione00

Secretary Michael R. Pompeos Call with Brazilian Foreign Minister Araujo 07/07/2020 03:26 PM EDT
Office of the Spokesperson
The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo about continued, coordinated efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and support economic recovery in the region. The two leaders agreed to continue to build on the strong economic partnership between our countries.
