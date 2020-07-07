SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO’S CALL WITH BRAZILIAN FOREIGN MINISTER ARAUJO

(AGENPARL) – mar 07 luglio 2020 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo about continued, coordinated efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and support economic recovery in the region. The two leaders agreed to continue to build on the strong economic partnership between our countries.

