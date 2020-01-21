(AGENPARL) – mar 21 gennaio 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Secretary Michael R. Pompeo With Margarita Rojas of Caracol TV [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-michael-r-pompeo-with-margarita-rojas-of-caracol-tv/ ] 01/20/2020 09:06 PM EST

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

Bogota, Colombia

Grand Hyatt Hotel

*QUESTION:* Mr. Secretary, welcome to Colombia.

*SECRETARY POMPEO:*Margarita, its great to be with you. Thanks for having me on the show.

*QUESTION:* You are here to talk about counterterrorism with more than 20 countries. What is right now the main threat for the region?

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* So there are multiple threats. Its why you saw countries from all across South America travel here to Bogota today threats from Hizballah, threats from ELN. Weve seen threats from al-Qaida. All of these pose real risks to the people of Colombia, of the region, and of the world. We came together to just talk about how it is we jointly can combat this. Just a little while ago we announced that well be sharing our terror watchlist information with Colombia. These are the kind of things we can do to help keep the people of our two countries safe.

*QUESTION:* About that, Colombia and the U.S. have told that Maduros regime is supporting the presence of criminal groups like ELN, FARC, (inaudible), and even Hizballah. How are you going to stop it?

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* So its a collective effort. It wont just be Colombia, or it wont just be the United States. Itll be a number of people, including the people of Venezuela who need to hold their own leaders accountable. Democracy is what were shooting for; theres a purpose of the mission that were on together, to get Maduro to leave. And I was just with Venezuelan President Juan Guaido. He talked about this. He talked about the threat of terror to the citizens of his country.

And so well do it together. Well do it by sharing information. Well do it by pulling these bad guys off the street when they commit crimes. Well put them through the proper judicial process. All of the elements of the worlds power need to be brought to bear. I was just at the police academy over a year ago. There was an ELN bomb that went off, killing almost two dozen cadets. These are the kinds of events that strike terror in the hearts of people, and our governments have a responsibility to do our best to prevent them at every turn, to work together to do that.

*QUESTION:* About Juan Guaido: You just met with Juan Guaido. What did you decide about the strategy? Are you going to change it? Because many people think it has been a failure.

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* Yeah, no, (inaudible) I think that the strategy is working fundamentally. I remember Secretary Baker, former secretary of state of America, reminding me that before the Soviet Union fell, nobody believed that the strategy was working either. And then it worked. What we have done is we have strengthened the Venezuelan people, we have made clear to them that the world stands with them. Countries all across now almost five dozen countries have recognized Juan Guaido as the legitimate leader of Venezuela, and we have imposed harsh sanctions on that regime, making it more difficult for them to do that (inaudible) harm to the Venezuelan people.

So well continue at it. Theres obviously more work to do. Maduro is still there, inflicting one of the largest humanitarian crisis in the history of the world. But together, were moving forward. Were working on this project. We will ultimately get a free and fair election for a new president, and then the Venezuelan people can have a brighter, better, more prosperous future.

*QUESTION:* Maduro told to”The Washington Post”he is willing to talk directly with the U.S. administration. Do you believe that will?

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* I wish that Maduro would simply talk with his own people, the people hes destroyed. Millions of lives you now have, goodness, a million and a half refugees that have had to flee Venezuela. They wanted to be home, they wanted to be with their families. And theyve had to leave that country. They left because of one man a dictator, an authoritarian, a thug who has put so much pain in the lives of the Venezuelan people. What were working on is the project which will deliver an outcome where Maduro will leave and the Venezuelan people can have a free and fair election. Were talking with the South Americans, the Central Americans, the Europeans, countries all across the world to deliver on that outcome.

*QUESTION:* Maduro also told that senior officials like you, like Bolton, like Abrams, underestimated him.

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* Yeah. I think he underestimates the Venezuelan people.

*QUESTION:* So whats

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* Thats what underestimated. He underestimated how much they love freedom, how much they love their country, how much they despise him. In the end, that will be the solution. The Venezuelan people will get what they deserve: a democratic, free Venezuela. We all know its history. Its a long and prosperous one. That will be returned. The underestimation is the thugs in Venezuelan leadership who believe they can get away with the kinds of behavior they have been getting away with which has destroyed so many lives.

*QUESTION:* Juan Guaido is here to fight the travel ban of the regime. What will happen if he gets captured when he comes back?

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* Well, we hope that he doesnt. Hes the duly elected leader of the Venezuelan people. He needs to be permitted to return home. He needs to be protected and secured. Hes leading the Venezuelan people forward, and were going to do everything we can to ensure that he continues to be able to do that.

*QUESTION:* Now lets talk about anti-narcotic efforts. In Colombia have almost 200,000 hectares on their coca cultivation. Are those crops a national security problem for the U.S.? Is Colombia under the risk of desertification?

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* Yeah, its too much. When I was with President Duque today, he agreed, too. But theyve made real progress. When President Duque took over, things were headed in the wrong direction (inaudible) and theyre now headed in the right direction. He told me this morning that almost 100,000 hectares of coca crops were eradicated during this past year. Sadly, some of it was replanted, so theres a lot of work that remains to do. But Im happy with what the Colombians are doing. Well support them as we can. But the Colombian people need to continue to support President Duques effort to eradicate these crops and to put a real economic opportunity in front of these people who are engaged in these illegal crop activities.

*QUESTION:* Finally, Mr. Secretary, about Iran. The entire world is watching of the dangers in the Middle East. What can we expect? Is there a risk of a war?

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* President Trumps made very clear we dont want a war. We dont want a war anywhere, certainly in the Middle East. The actions that weve taken over the past couple weeks have reduced the risk that therell be a war. We began our conversation talking about terror. The Islamic Republic of Iran is the worlds largest state sponsor of terror, and now we can see countries around the world uniting to take down that terror threat from the Middle East. And the actions that we took the death of Qasem Soleimani, and the death of a senior leader of one of the militias there in Iraq they provide an opportunity for a sovereign Iraq, and they reduce the risk of terror not only in the Middle East, but right here in Colombia.

*QUESTION:* Thank you so much for your time

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* Margarita, thank you, maam.

*QUESTION:* for being with us (inaudible).

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* Thank you.