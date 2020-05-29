SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH LAURA INGRAHAM OF FOX NEWS

(AGENPARL) – ven 29 maggio 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

Washington, D.C.

*QUESTION:* Joining us now is Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Mr. Secretary, thank you for joining us tonight. Your statement seemed to signal the beginning of a new era in U.S.-China relations, and can you tell us tonight, without getting ahead of the President, that this is a serious turn away for our from our engagement with China to a much tougher approach to what theyve done to Hong Kong?

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* Laura, its great to be with you. The statement that I made yesterday was something that the President and I had been working on. The Chinese Communist Party is crushing what was so special about Hong Kong, what made it different from the rest of China; all the financial center that was there, all of those things, are now tragically going to be gone. And as a result of that, the President no longer believes that its justified to treat Hong Kong differently than we treat the rest of what takes place under the tyranny of the Chinese Communist Party.

So I think youll see in the coming days the President make a series of announcements with respect to this that recognizes the threat to the United States of America, the American peoples security, as (inaudible) emanates from this tyrannical regime inside of China. Make no mistake about it: President Trump is the first president and this isnt political President Bush, President Obama, they all refused to recognize the threat that the Chinese Communist Party presented to the United States of America. They were stealing intellectual property from us, they were moving in the South China Sea all the things that you know. And presidents before just turned their head; they wouldnt do it.

*QUESTION:* Bidens foreign policy advisor you wont be surprised to hear this, Mr. Secretary has some unkind things to say about your administrations dealings with China, saying, President Trump has talked tough on China as you just did but he failed to make any meaningful stand against the Chinese Government, and thats why its no surprise Chinas leaders hope for four more years of President Trump.

Mr. Secretary, Biden himself then said that youve all been weak on China because the President has an affinity for authoritarians, noting that he has praised President Xi.

Your response to the Biden camp tonight?

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* Nonsense. This sounds like theyre pretty worried about having to defend eight years of what Barack Obama failed to do to contain the threat to America from the Chinese Communist Party.

*QUESTION:* Do you think China would prefer, all things considered, Biden to win in November?

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* I can tell you this: The President is going to make sure that we protect the American people from the threats that the Chinese Communist Party presents to the United States. I saw none of that during the Obama-Biden years.

*QUESTION:*”The New York Times”said today that the U.S. is planning to expel Chinese grad students with ties to Chinas military schools, and saying that the universities are wary of a possible new Red scare that targets students of specific national background and that could contribute to anti-Asian racism.

Mr. Secretary, number one, are you worried about anti-Chinese racism? And number two, arent all Chinese nationals who come here, arent they all vetted in some way, shape, or form by the CCP? So why not expel all of them, at least temporarily, until China somehow changes its tune?

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* Laura, Im not surprised to hear that from”The New York Times”, frankly. Were taking seriously the threat that students that come here who have connections deeply to the Chinese state, they shouldnt be here in our schools spying.

As a former CIA director, I take seriously the threat of espionage inside of our country. We know we have this challenge. President Trump, I am confident, is going to take that on. I dont want to get in front of what hes going to say tomorrow, but the American people should know that the Chinese Communist Party has worked to have enormous influence here in the United States.

This isnt a Red scare and this isnt racist. The Chinese people are great people. This is like the days of the Soviet Union; this is a communist, tyrannical regime that poses real risks to the United States. And we have an obligation a duty to make sure that students who are coming here to study, to take the benefits of coming to America to learn and to benefit from what we can provide to them, arent acting on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party.

*QUESTION:* Well, I just dont see how you prevent prevent anyone coming in here from China under the current circumstances from not being connected to the Chinese Government, but Ill move on.

The firing of the department inspector general. This was Speaker Pelosis reaction. Watch: When they come close to looking at behavior that might cause them some unease, they fire them. And Secretary Pompeo said he should have fired him a long time ago because he wasnt acting in the manner in which we wanted him to act. What did that mean? Turn a blind aisle eye to wrongdoing? What is it that they are afraid of?

Secretary Pompeo, was the IG fired for investigating you, your dealings with staff running errands, the Saudi arms deal? Can you go into any detail about why he was let go tonight?

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* I can, and I said it earlier. I regret that I didnt recommend to the President earlier that he be terminated. He was acting in a way that was deeply inconsistent with what the State Department was trying to do. His office was leaking information. We tried to get him to be part of a team that was going to help protect his own officers from COVID-19; he refused to be an active participant. He was investigating policies he simply didnt like. Thats not the role of an inspector general. This didnt have anything to do with retaliation. This was about an IG who was attempting to undermine the mission of the United States Department of State. Thats unacceptable, and so I recommended to the President he terminate Steve Linick.

*QUESTION:* And Secretary, finally, the first terror attack on American soil after 9/11 planned abroad took place in Pensacola with three of our sailors being killed by a Saudi national who was linked to al-Qaida last December. Why are any Saudis training with our troops who have any ties to any organization or terror-related after what happened on 9/11? I just dont understand why any of them are here training on American soil, given the fact that, apparently, they can just go off and end up killing American sailors.

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* So Ill leave the details of the program to the Department of Defense. Your viewers should know the United States takes seriously anytime we have anyone coming in to train alongside our soldiers here in the United States from whatever country theyre coming in from. We have a responsibility to do our best to vet them.

Clearly, this fellow got in and was a bad actor and caused enormous harm and pain to the United States of America. I know the Department of Defense is reviewing that process, trying to make sure we get it right. We do conduct important training programs so that young American kids dont have to fly all the airplanes all across the world to keep America safe. We want to sell American armaments; we want to train foreign military actors to operate that equipment so that we dont have to put young American lives at risk. I know thats why those training programs exist. We have to execute them in a way that doesnt present the very risk that you identified there, Laura.

*QUESTION:* Was that an intel failure the fact that we didnt pick up the chatter that he was involved with planning a special operation?

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* I dont know the details. But clearly, as this unfolded, as the FBI has done its work, they have concluded that he was member of al-Qaida, and we didnt identify that in a timely fashion.

*QUESTION:* Secretary Pompeo, thank you so much for joining us tonight. We look forward to seeing the Presidents remarks, I believe tomorrow, on the next move with China. Thanks so much, sir.

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* Thank you, Laura. Have a good evening.

