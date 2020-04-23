SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH LARRY O’CONNOR OF THE LARRY O’CONNOR SHOW

(AGENPARL) – gio 23 aprile 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

Via Teleconference

*QUESTION:* And right now, by the way, just so you know, we are standing by for the Secretary of State. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be joining us literally oh, he is here. All right. So joining us right now is the former congressman of Kansas, former CIA director, graduate first in his class from West Point, which Im told is a pretty good military academy if you cant get into Annapolis.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, thanks for joining us, sir.

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* Larry, its fantastic to be with you. I appreciate that introduction greatly.

*QUESTION:* There is so much to discuss. I first want to talk about probably Im sure it was your first priority when you heard about this global pandemic, you had to mobilize to try to help all of the Americans spread around the world who wanted to and needed to get home. How is that effort going? Because thats herculean.

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* Yeah, its been a big task. It became clear very early on that when planes and buses and aircraft stopped traveling, we had a lot of Americans, some of them on mission trips, some of them on business or vacation, all who needed help getting home. Its not the normal line of business for the State Department, but we began to build out a plan, a little commercial airline, and weve gotten people back from Morocco and from India and from the foot of Mount Everest in Bhutan and the Amazon forest. All across the world now, almost 70,000 people that weve helped repatriate back here home, back to their families.

*QUESTION:* Wow.

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* Were proud of the work weve done. We still got folks who are out there, and were working to make sure we get everybody back just as safely and as quickly as we can.

*QUESTION:* Do we know, Mr. Secretary, do we have Americans who have been infected who are overseas and having to deal with whatever country theyre in right now, their health care system? Are they hospitalized? Do we have that data?

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* No, I dont know the data precisely, but Im sure someplace there are folks like that. The folks that weve been bringing back weve been able to handle in a way that we got them all back. We had folks on cruise ships too. Some of your listeners, Im sure, would have seen that. Some of those people had been infected, and were dealing with the medical situations on those cruise lines. So we are familiar with how to help Americans who are in difficult places and who may well have either been impacted by or exposed to the coronavirus.

*QUESTION:* But were still operating our embassies, correct, but are you down to skeletal crews now at our embassies? How is that functioning?

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* So its a mixed bag. In places like Wuhan, China, where we had the virus originate, we very quickly pulled all of our folks out of the consulate there. But in most places across the world, we still have a significant piece of our team in place so that if there are Americans who have challenges and need to get home or want to hunker down and stay in the country theyre with because they think it may be just as safe to stay there, you know that youve got an American that you can reach out to at the embassy to get assistance if something should really go awry.

*QUESTION:* Were speaking with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. You mentioned Wuhan. Lets talk about that for a moment. Can you confirm this report that there was a scientific diplomatic investigation of a laboratory there that raised some red flags about their protocols and concerns up to two years ago?

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* So I cant say much other than this: We are constantly trying to evaluate all across the world, including in China, when countries have high-level facilities where theyre doing virus research or pathogen research, that its being done in a safe and secure way. There are many of those kinds of labs inside of China, and we have been concerned that they didnt have the skillset, the capabilities, the processes and protocols that were adequate to protect the world from potential escape.

And we have high expectations for those facilities we have here in the United States. We hold ourselves to very high standards. We have expectations that the World Health Organization and other global health institutions will ensure that other countries have those same standards, because as you can see, when a virus escapes into the wild, it can have global implications that extend far beyond any one countrys boundary.

*QUESTION:* Its been well documented that the State Department very early on, the first week of January, started putting out alerts, precautions about this mysterious virus in this Wuhan region of China. How soon were there official requests to the Government of China for information about this virus or perhaps a sample of the virus so that we could do research?

And a secondary question to that: Are those requests made directly to the Chinese Government or through the World Health Organization?

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* Those are great requests. Let me try and really, three questions. Theyre all important.

First, as soon as we came to have a concern about this, youll recall that the first cases of this were known by the Chinese Government in maybe as early as November, but certainly by mid-December, and they were slow to identify this for anyone in the world, including the World Health Organization.

Once the United States came to understand what was potentially taking place there, we immediately turned both to the World Health Organization and to the Chinese Government directly, not just through the State Department but through our health and technical experts as well, and asked for access, for understanding, for transparency.

Frankly, Larry, we are still trying to get an actual sample of the virus. They have given us the breakdown of it.

*QUESTION:* Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait. This long down the road and we still have not gotten a sample of the virus from the place where it originated?

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* There are still many unanswered questions about how this came to be. And Larry, your points exactly right, this far down the road. This issue of transparency is important not only as a historical matter to understand what happened back in November and December and January, but its important even today. We still need transparency. As you know, this is still impacting lots of lives here in the United States and, frankly, around the world.

We still need every country to be transparent, to share their data, to share all of this information so the worlds best epidemiologists and scientists and laboratory experts can begin to develop therapeutics and a vaccine that ultimately gets us to a place where people are less at risk. The President is very focused on getting this economy back going, and it is important that we have transparency about the virus to enable us to do that.

*QUESTION:* Secretary of State Pompeo, theres another country who was really hit hard by the coronavirus early on, and that was the Republic of Iran. And now were seeing quite a bit I mean, is it fair to call it sabre rattling, or is it more serious than that? Whats going on right now with Iran?

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* Well, two different things that are in the public and a third one Id love to talk about a bit. First, you saw that they put some ships and drove them around our ships there in the Arabian Gulf. The President has made it clear were going to protect and defend our folks. Remember, the previous administration allowed, I think it was 10 Navy sailors to be abducted, took pictures of them on their knees. This administration will never permit something like that to happen.

Second, yesterday the Iranian military launched a military satellite. They claimed that they didnt even have a military missile program, or a military satellite program rather, that it was all commercial, and then yesterday, of course, we found out what we knew, is that they had been lying to the world.

And then too, the Iranians continue to underwrite terror, whether thats Hizballah in Lebanon or the Shia militias in Iraq, spending all this money, Larry, on all of these dangerous activities while claiming that the regime doesnt have enough money to take care of its own people, demanding sanctions relief, claiming they dont have money for medicine for their own people, when we know theyre really taking the wealth that they have and spending it on terror.

*QUESTION:* And youve also mentioned earlier today, I believe, that there is evidence now that Iran as well as the communist government in China and Russia are actually working together on a disinformation campaign about the virus and specifically trying to target America and blame America for it. What more can you tell us about that and how intricately connected they are? Are they actually working together, or theyre just actually on three parallel paths?

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* We can see these messages are near identical. The themes are the same. The methods of projection of the information are roughly the same as well. We wrote about it. Theres a report everybody can go read its unclassified and public that talks about these disinformation campaigns.

Its really important. As I talked about before with transparency, the world needs accurate information today. We dont need anyone I saw a comment from a Chinese scientist suggesting somehow that this virus may have come from an American lab in Massachusetts. Thats just blatantly false and disinformation, and it is dangerous because it denies the world the information it needs to help keep people healthy and keep them safe.

Weve had lots of loss of life very tragically here in the United States, and we need transparency in order to prevent that from continuing.

*QUESTION:* Were speaking with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. You, as our chief diplomat, you have to deal with all these international organizations, and I dont envy you that. And one of them is the World Health Organization. I was stunned to see when everyone was concerned that we have now frozen our funding for WHO, I was stunned to see how much more we fund this organization compared to other countries, certainly compared to China, considering they seem to be quite deferential to the Chinese Government and not so much to us. What is the current status now of our relationship with the World Health Organization, and what kind of reforms do you think need to be put in place there?

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* Well, Larry, as you said, we stopped funding this with American taxpayer dollars. Were going to conduct a thorough review. Its important for everybody to remember this isnt the first time that the World Health Organization has failed in its mission to help the world stay safe. Youll recall the SARS challenge that the world faced previously. Here too, the World Health Organization didnt get this information right at the beginning. They talked about how China was being transparent when it was blatantly clear that they were not being.

So weve done reforms there before. That clearly has been insufficient to ensure that the WHO can perform its primary function. So we are looking at how else we might do this. The American people are generous. We provide health for global health safety all around the world like no other country in the world. It benefits those people. It also helps keep us safe when pandemics dont come from other places. But there is no country as generous as us, and we have an obligation the President and I and all the leaders in the United States to make sure that those dollars are spent with institutions and on projects that actually deliver the outcomes that theyre intended to deliver.

*QUESTION:* It sounds like and I dont want to put words in your mouth, so please stop me, and I know you will. It sounds like you can see a time where the role the World Health Organization plays right now may be supplanted by another organization. Is that what youre saying? Or do you see the systemic problems at WHO so challenging that maybe its time to move on to a new paradigm?

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* Were going to take a look at exactly that issue. The question is: Does the current structure fit for purpose? Can it deliver the outcomes that the world needs and that are justified, given the enormous investment that the American people have made?

Weve done this before. When we see institutions the President has been clear we pulled out of another UN organization when we could see that our money wasnt going towards its purpose. We are clear. If the institution works and functions, the United States will always lead and be part of it. When its not delivering, when in fact its failing to get the outcomes that are desired, were going to work with partners around the world to deliver a structure, a form, a governance model, that will actually deliver on the intended purposes. Thats so important.

*QUESTION:* We have sadly run out of time because I had a whole section of questions about my plebe at the Naval Academy and how wonderful it was for her first Army-Navy game to see such a humiliating defeat for the Black Knights. (Laughter.)

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* Youre testing my patience now. (Laughter.)

*QUESTION:* Sorry?

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* I said youre testing my patience now. (Laughter.)

*QUESTION:* Thank you for joining us.

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* Wonderful to chat with you. So long, sir.

*QUESTION:* Okay. I think I ticked him off. (Laughter.) That was the Secretary of State of the United States Mike Pompeo, and a good and patient man.

🔊 Listen to this