(AGENPARL) – mar 14 aprile 2020 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Secretary Michael R. Pompeo With Chris Salcedo of The Chris Salcedo Show, KSEV Houston & Newsmax TV [ https://www.state.gov/secretary-michael-r-pompeo-with-chris-salcedo-of-the-chris-salcedo-show-ksev-houston-newsmax-tv/ ] 04/14/2020 02:03 PM EDT

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

*QUESTION:* Hi, welcome back. Glad you made it here, everybody, the Chris Salcedo Show. Our telephone number of 281-558-5738, 281-558-KSEV. I want to welcome former congressman, used to run the CIA, now Mike Pompeo is the 70th United States Secretary of State. Sir, welcome to the Chris Salcedo Show.

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* Chris, thanks for having me on this morning. Its good to talk to you.

*QUESTION:* Sir, you have undertaken in the State Department somethingpretty historic, a repatriation of Americans that were abroad when COVID-19 hit us. Tell us how many people you brought home and how many folks are still out there that need to be brought home.

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* So, Chris, Im sure many of your listeners knew someone who was traveling when this virus hit the world, might have been on a mission trip or on business or just on a family vacation. Weve all seen the cruise ship issues. We had people stranded in 109-plus countries. We now have returned over 61,000 Americans to their families. We got them back home, got them back to their church, got them back to where they wanted to be when they got stuck. When trains and buses and planes all stopped flying, the State Department showed up and brought these people home. Iam proud of what the State Department has done under President Trumps leadership. We still have several thousand people who have said, yes, Im stuck,I want to get back. Were going todo everything we can to get them back just as quickly as we can.

There are still countries that are open. They may close too. And Id just have all your listeners make sure that if theyre thinking about traveling in the next handful of days that they pay attention to whats going on in the country theyre thinking about heading to, and they check in with the State Department before they depart.

*QUESTION:* Thats a good point. Let me switch to the genesis of the pandemic were going through right now, which, of course, is China. Have you spoken to your Chinese counterpart? Number one, do they acknowledge that they were less than truthful? What Ive been saying, theyve lied to the United States andthattheyve lied to the world, releasing this pandemic. And what about their activities in the South China Sea? As were battling COVID-19, is thereevidence out there that you have seen the Chinese are trying to exploit and further solidify their dominion in the South China Sea by militarizing it even further?

*SECRETARY POMPEO:* Chris, those are all good questions.SoI have spoken to my Chinese counterpart.I made clear President Trumps expectations that the Chinese Government would be transparent, honest, timely in passing this information. This isnt political; this is about saving American lives frankly, saving lives of people all around the world.

We know where this virus originated. It originated in Wuhan, China. These are just the facts. And we need every government to do two things. One, theyve got to be honest about whats going on. Theyve got to talk about where the disease is in their country, how many fatalities theyve had, what kind of cases they have, what kind of testing theyre engaged in. And then for the Chinese Government, as the President said when they were talking about the fact that this might have come from an American soldier or an American weapons lab, thatsreally risky. That creates risk when you put disinformation out there in that way.

This data is important for our best medical professionals to make decisions about how were going to get the American economy cranked back up again. Wehave tohave every country, including China, engaged in a transparent, open way.

*QUESTION:*Well, yeah, and I think thereis fair evidence out that they have not been.SoSenator Tom Cotton is out there, as he sees his constituents suffering, some losing their lives, and a lot of lawmakers are seeing this as well. Hes put out an idea of opening the courts to allow much in the same way that 9/11 victims were able to do this to be able to sue the Communist Party of China, the communist government out there, for damages. Is that something the State Department would support?

*SECRETARY POMPEO:*SoIve seen various proposals like that. Heres the way were thinking about this today: Today were focused on doing everything we can to deliver good outcomes around the world. Its important to get good health outcomes in other places too. Chris, were not out of the woods until this virus goes away. If somebodys got it in Africa or Asia or someplace else, itcancome back to our country too. Thats what were focused on today.

There will be a time, and that time is not too far off there will be a time when the world will get to see which countries performed well, which countries created risk and imposed costs, and in fact,your point is well taken cost American lives. And Im very confident that both President Trump and members of Congress like Senator Cotton, when that time is right, those who were responsible for both the loss of lives, the tragedy thats taken place here in the United States, and the economic damage that has been done all around the world, Im very confident that this administration will lead the way in holding both those countries and the individuals responsible for it accountable.

*QUESTION:*No, you know what? I share the confidence this administration will. Let me just ask you point blank about your confidence in the level of cooperation youre getting from your counterpart in China. Have they been honest with us? Can you definitively tell the Americanpeople that communist China has been truthful about even their current levels of COVID-19 infection?

*SECRETARY POMPEO:*Just like many places, weve watched this data and sometimes it just doesnt fit with what we know to be the case. What weve asked is weve asked every country, including China, weve asked them to make sure that we can get information. Youll recall, Chris, at the very beginning of this, the very onset, the United States tried to get our best doctor scientists inside of theircountry, and we werent successful at doing that. We wanted to do it alongside the World Health Organization and just simplywerent able todo it. Weve watched now, too, China expel journalists who were reporting on this set of issues, and weve also seen some of the folks inside of China, Chinese citizens who were talking about this, not be free to share that data.

Whathas tohappen to get past this time, we need every government including the Chinese Government to be transparent and open. If we get those things, if we can get transparency, if we can get these data sets right, weve got a real shot at pushing back against this thing and getting the global economy back on track. I regret that some countries didnt get it right at the front end.

*QUESTION:*Yeah, me too. Switchinggearsa little bit, were now hearing that Great Britain is reconsidering their adopting and using the 5G technology from Huawei, considering the dishonesty that you and I have been talking about from communist China.(A) Is the State Department encouraging them to re-evaluate,and do you think its a good idea for them to abandon Chinese 5G?

*SECRETARY POMPEO:*Ive been talking about this for two years now, Chris. The Huawei system, this 5G system that Huawei puts forward, is a system that is fraught with peril, fraught with national security risks for any country that puts it in. It allows too much access for the Chinese Government and the Chinese Communist Party.

So yes, the answer is weve traveled the world, the State Departmenthas traveled the world not only to the United Kingdom but to many, many countries and made clear to them the real risk and cost to their own people. If you want your own people to have data thats private, that is secure, putting Huawei systems into your countrys infrastructure is not the right approach, and weve worked to help them develop alternatives to that as well.

I hope the United Kingdom will move back in the direction that the United States has and simply says the fact that the Huawei system is inexpensive on the front end that is, its got a cheap price that the cost is on the back side,and we ought to avoid it just as weve done here in the United States.

*QUESTION:*From your lips to Gods ears. The Iranians are hard-hit by the coronavirus, the China coronavirus, as well, and you have stated that you might be willing to look at relieving some sanctions in Iran. How do we help the innocent Iranians who are being plagued by the China coronavirus yet make sure the murderous, terrorist regime of Iran still pays consequences for their actions?

*SECRETARY POMPEO:*Chris, weve beenpretty clear. Weve offered humanitarian assistance from the very front end. We offered to provide food assistance, all the things that the Iranian people would need. This is a tragedy that has struck the Iranian people. Part of the loss of life that will occur there is a direct result of the regime not having invested in their health care system, but rather having invested in Hizballah and terror campaigns around the world. This is not the time to throw a bunch of cash at the Iranian regime. It wont work. That cash will go to be siphoned off for corruption; itll end up in the hands of arms merchants; itll end up in the hands of the Shia militias and Hizballah.

We have supported other countries too as theyhave tried to move humanitarian assistance in. Weve been somewhat successful at getting that product to move and gettingin tothe Iranian people. We need to do everything we can to help the Iranian people move through this virus problem, but we shouldnt do a thing to provide resources or funding to a regime that presents real risks to American soldiers, our colleagues and friends who are serving in the military today in Iraq and Syria, all of those places where the Iranian leadership is acting in ways that its trying to put them at risk and cause loss of life for American soldiers. We should never, never do anything that would fuel the Iranian regimes capacity to inflict terror around the world and risk American lives.

*QUESTION:*Last question I have for you, Mr. Secretary. Speaking of the Iranians, youve got their allies, the Venezuelans.Nicolas Maduro still sits there as so-called president even though we dont recognize it. He is now making arrests ofGuaidostop aides the president we recognize here in the United States and hes even threatening to go afterGuaidohimself. How much patience does the President of the United States and you have with Nicolas Maduro, this dictator who has done his best to grind the people in Venezuela into the dirt?

*SECRETARY POMPEO:*Well, I dont want to get out in front of any decision that the President may make, but what this administration has done to make clear that we stand with the Venezuelan people is unprecedented, whether its the work that weve done to recognize JuanGuaidoand the president that was elected by those Venezuelan people, whether its the humanitarian assistance weve helpedtoprovide as now over a third of the Venezuelan people have had to flee their own country,moved into Peru or to Colombia or elsewhere in South America.

This is a truly humanitarian disaster, wholly unrelated to the current virus, and were going to do everything we can to stand up an opportunity for the Venezuelan people to get their democracy back.It isa man-made crisis of epic proportions that Nicolas Maduro has foisted upon his people, and I hope the people of Venezuela, with all of the good nature that they possess, will get a chance to take their country back. The United States stands ready to do everything we can to make sure that democracy is restored in Venezuela.

*QUESTION:*Amen to that, a case study in the perils of socialism right down there in our own backyard.

*SECRETARY POMPEO:*Amen.

*QUESTION:*Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, sir, it has been a pleasure talking with you. Come back, well talk soon.

*SECRETARY POMPEO:*Thank you, Chris. So long. Have a great day.

*QUESTION:*Youbetcha.

🔊 Listen to this