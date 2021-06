(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 04 giugno 2021

In celebration of National Trails Day on June 5, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland today announced 10 new national recreation trails in eight states, adding more than 160 miles to the National Trails System.

Fonte/Source: https://www.doi.gov/pressreleases/secretary-haaland-promotes-outdoor-recreation-designates-ten-new-national-recreation