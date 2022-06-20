Secretary-General Welcomes Peaceful Conduct, High Voter Turnout in Colombia Presidential Elections

(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK lun 20 giugno 2022

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General commends the people of Colombia for their participation and historic voter turnout in the second round of the presidential elections held yesterday, 19 June, that resulted in the election of Gustavo Petro and his running mate, Francia Marquez.

The Secretary-General welcomes the largely peaceful conduct of the election, which reaffirms the strength of Colombian democracy and the progress brought about by the peace process.

The Secretary-General welcomes the ongoing dialogue to ensure a harmonious transition between the outgoing and incoming administrations.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the readiness of the United Nations to work with the incoming administration and the people of Colombia on shared priorities of consolidating peace, advancing human rights and sustainable development.

Fonte/Source: https://www.un.org/press/en/2022/sgsm21336.doc.htm