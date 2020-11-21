sabato, Novembre 21, 2020
Breaking News

SIMON HART WELCOMES NATIONAL LOTTERY SUPPORT FOR WELSH FOOTBALL

HANDYMAN SERVICES AND SMALL REPAIRS AT DELEGATION AND THE RESIDENCE OF THE…

DEFENCE COOPERATION: HOW STRATEGIC PERSEVERANCE WILL PAY OFF  

FROM SOLDIER TO SCHOLAR: VINCE HOUGHTON NAMED DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL CRYPTOLOGIC MUSEUM

ON THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS IN THE REPUBLIC OF PALAU

ON THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS IN THE REPUBLIC OF PALAU

SECRETARY POMPEO TRAVELS TO QATAR TO ADVANCE REGIONAL SECURITY AND ECONOMIC TIES

SECRETARY POMPEO TRAVELS TO QATAR TO ADVANCE REGIONAL SECURITY AND ECONOMIC TIES

ON THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS IN THE REPUBLIC OF PALAU

MAFIA, SALVINI: QUERELO MORRA

Agenparl
Image default
Home » SECRETARY DUNLAP ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF BALLOT RECOUNT FOR HOUSE DISTRICT 98

SECRETARY DUNLAP ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF BALLOT RECOUNT FOR HOUSE DISTRICT 98

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – AUGUSTA (MAINE), sab 21 novembre 2020

Back to current news.

Secretary Dunlap announces results of ballot recount for House District 98

November 20, 2020
Secretary of State

Contact: Matt Dunlap, 207-626-8400

AUGUSTA – A recount of ballots cast has been completed for the general election contest in House District 98, Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap announced today.

After counting the ballots from the Town of Searsport both candidates agreed to the results reported on election night by town officials.

House District 98 is comprised of Frankfort, Searsport, Swanville and Winterport.

Recounts are a public proceeding in which the representatives of each candidate and staff members from the Department of the Secretary of State manually review each ballot to determine the official vote tally. The recount began at 1:30 pm today, Friday, November 20, in Room 103A-B of the Burton M. Cross State Office Building.

Results of the recount will be posted on the Maine Department of the Secretary of State website https://www.maine.gov/sos/news/index.html and social media accounts.

Fonte/Source: http://www.maine.gov/tools/whatsnew/index.php?topic=Portal+News&id=3665325&v=article-2017

Post collegati

SECRETARY DUNLAP ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF BALLOT RECOUNT FOR HOUSE DISTRICT 98

Redazione

AFTER MORE THAN A DECADE, CHIP-SEQ MAY BE QUANTITATIVE AFTER ALL

Redazione

RISING TO THE DEBATE: CLEVELAND STATE SHINES IN CORNELL INVITATIONAL

Redazione

SECRETARY DUNLAP ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF BALLOT RECOUNT FOR HOUSE DISTRICT 96

Redazione

THIS WEEK AT INTERIOR NOVEMBER 20, 2020

Redazione

ASC STUDENT AWARDED SCHOLARSHIP FROM NEW YORK STATE COURT REPORTERS ASSOCIATION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More