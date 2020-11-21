(AGENPARL) – AUGUSTA (MAINE), sab 21 novembre 2020

Secretary Dunlap announces results of ballot recount for House District 98

November 20, 2020

Secretary of State

Contact: Matt Dunlap, 207-626-8400

AUGUSTA – A recount of ballots cast has been completed for the general election contest in House District 98, Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap announced today.

After counting the ballots from the Town of Searsport both candidates agreed to the results reported on election night by town officials.

House District 98 is comprised of Frankfort, Searsport, Swanville and Winterport.

Recounts are a public proceeding in which the representatives of each candidate and staff members from the Department of the Secretary of State manually review each ballot to determine the official vote tally. The recount began at 1:30 pm today, Friday, November 20, in Room 103A-B of the Burton M. Cross State Office Building.

