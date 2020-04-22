(AGENPARL) – AUGUSTA (MAINE), mer 22 aprile 2020

Back to current news.

Secretary Dunlap announces order of bond questions on July ballot

April 21, 2020

Secretary of State

Contact: Kristen Schulze Muszynski, 626-8404

AUGUSTA – Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap today announced the order of the two bond questions for the July 14, 2020 Special Referendum election.

Secretary Dunlap and Deputy Secretary of the Bureau of Corporations, Elections and Commissions Julie Flynn determined the bond question ballot order by random drawing today.

The bond questions are:

Question 1: Internet Infrastructure Bond (PL 673, Sec. B-10) https://legislature.maine.gov/legis/bills/bills_129th/chapters/PUBLIC673.asp

“Do you favor a $15,000,000 bond issue to invest in high-speed internet infrastructure for unserved and underserved areas, to be used to match up to $30,000,000 in federal, private, local or other funds?”

“Do you favor a $15,000,000 bond issue to invest in high-speed internet infrastructure for unserved and underserved areas, to be used to match up to $30,000,000 in federal, private, local or other funds?” Question 2: Transportation Bond (PL 673, Sec. A-9)https://legislature.maine.gov/legis/bills/bills_129th/chapters/PUBLIC673.asp

Do you favor a $105,000,000 bond issue for improvement of highways and bridges statewide and for multimodal facilities or equipment related to transit, freight and passenger railroads, aviation, ports, harbors, marine transportation and active transportation projects, to be used to match an estimated $275,000,000 in federal and other funds?

Voters will decide on the two bond questions in the Special Referendum Election on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, which will take place on the same day as the State Primary Election.

Visit the Upcoming Elections webpage https://www.maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/upcoming/index.html for additional information. The Absentee Ballot Request https://www.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/index.pl service for this election is live, allowing registered voters to easily request their ballots via mail. Voters can also request their ballot from their municipal clerk directly or vote in person on Election Day.

Maine citizens who need to register to vote can access the Maine Voter Registration application https://www.maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/upcoming/pdf/voterregcard20.pdf on our website and submit their completed form via mail to their town clerk.

0https://www.maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/upcoming/pdf/voterregcard20.pdf’>https://www.maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/upcoming/pdf/voterregcard20.pdf

Fonte/Source: http://www.maine.gov/tools/whatsnew/index.php?topic=Portal+News&id=2417023&v=article-2017