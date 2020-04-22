mercoledì, Aprile 22, 2020
Breaking News

DIECI ANNI FA LA MAREA NERA NEL GOLFO DEL MESSICO

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF APRIL 19, 2020

MONS. VALENTINETTI: GRAZIE ALLA CEI UNA PROTEZIONE PIù FORTE PER I PIù…

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 21 APRIL…

AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES OPERATION RESULTS

EUROPA, DI MAIO: TRATTATIVA PIU’ IMPORTANTE DELLA STORIA, CONTE SI BATTERA’ CON…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1778 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1779 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1777 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1777 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

Agenparl

SECRETARY DUNLAP ANNOUNCES ORDER OF BOND QUESTIONS ON JULY BALLOT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – AUGUSTA (MAINE), mer 22 aprile 2020

Back to current news.

Secretary Dunlap announces order of bond questions on July ballot

April 21, 2020
Secretary of State

Contact: Kristen Schulze Muszynski, 626-8404

AUGUSTA – Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap today announced the order of the two bond questions for the July 14, 2020 Special Referendum election.

Secretary Dunlap and Deputy Secretary of the Bureau of Corporations, Elections and Commissions Julie Flynn determined the bond question ballot order by random drawing today.

The bond questions are:

  • Question 1: Internet Infrastructure Bond (PL 673, Sec. B-10) https://legislature.maine.gov/legis/bills/bills_129th/chapters/PUBLIC673.asp
    “Do you favor a $15,000,000 bond issue to invest in high-speed internet infrastructure for unserved and underserved areas, to be used to match up to $30,000,000 in federal, private, local or other funds?”

  • Question 2: Transportation Bond (PL 673, Sec. A-9)https://legislature.maine.gov/legis/bills/bills_129th/chapters/PUBLIC673.asp
    Do you favor a $105,000,000 bond issue for improvement of highways and bridges statewide and for multimodal facilities or equipment related to transit, freight and passenger railroads, aviation, ports, harbors, marine transportation and active transportation projects, to be used to match an estimated $275,000,000 in federal and other funds?

Voters will decide on the two bond questions in the Special Referendum Election on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, which will take place on the same day as the State Primary Election.

Visit the Upcoming Elections webpage https://www.maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/upcoming/index.html for additional information. The Absentee Ballot Request https://www.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/index.pl service for this election is live, allowing registered voters to easily request their ballots via mail. Voters can also request their ballot from their municipal clerk directly or vote in person on Election Day.

Maine citizens who need to register to vote can access the Maine Voter Registration application https://www.maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/upcoming/pdf/voterregcard20.pdf on our website and submit their completed form via mail to their town clerk.

0https://www.maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/upcoming/pdf/voterregcard20.pdf’>https://www.maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/upcoming/pdf/voterregcard20.pdf

Fonte/Source: http://www.maine.gov/tools/whatsnew/index.php?topic=Portal+News&id=2417023&v=article-2017

Post collegati

SECRETARY DUNLAP ANNOUNCES ORDER OF BOND QUESTIONS ON JULY BALLOT

Redazione

“FRONTLINE WARMLINE” LAUNCHES TO HELP MAINE’S HEALTH CARE WORKERS AND FIRST RESPONDERS MANAGE EMOTIONAL TOLL OF COVID-19

Redazione

ONLINE BOOK OF CONDOLENCES FOR VICTIMS

Redazione

52-WEEK BILL AUCTION

Redazione

DIDATTICA INNOVATIVA E ORIENTAMENTO PER LE SCUOLE DI SECONDARIE DI II GRADO

Redazione

LA NOUVELLE-ÉCOSSE ANNONCE UN NOUVEAU DéCèS ET 16 NOUVEAUX CAS DE COVID-19

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More