WASHINGTON – U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao was today joined by Congressman Steve Knight (CA-25) at a formal grant announcement marking the award of $ to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority for the Interstate 5 Golden State Chokepoint Relief Program. The funding is provided through the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) discretionary grant program.

“This $47 million INFRA grant will help increase much-needed capacity to reduce the congestion on the 5,” said Secretary Elaine L. Chao.