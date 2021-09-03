(AGENPARL) – ven 03 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

09/03/2021 03:26 PM EDT

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Doha, Qatar and Ramstein, Germany from September 5-8, 2021 to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to our strong relationships and to underscore our gratitude for the ongoing cooperation on shared priorities.

Secretary Blinken will travel to Qatar from September 6-8. He will meet with Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and other senior officials to thank Qatar for its generous support for the safe transit of U.S. citizens, Afghans, and other evacuees from Afghanistan. The Secretary will discuss coordination of the evacuation efforts and other regional priorities that highlight the strength of the U.S.-Qatar partnership.

On September 8, Secretary Blinken will travel to Germany. There, he will meet with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, attend a Ministerial on Afghanistan, and visit the major transit operation moving people from Afghanistan to the United States via Ramstein Air Base. This is an opportunity to reaffirm the strong alliance between the United States and Germany and our close cooperation on shared foreign policy priorities. The Secretary will convey the United States’ gratitude to the German government for being an invaluable partner in Afghanistan for the past 20 years and for German cooperation on transit operations moving people out of Afghanistan.

At both locations, Secretary Blinken will also visit Department of State employees who are working closely with the Department of Defense and other departments and agencies to help U.S. citizens and vulnerable Afghans travel to their onward destinations.

Secretary Blinken will return to Washington, D.C. on September 8.

