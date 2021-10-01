(AGENPARL) – ven 01 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/01/2021 08:16 AM EDT

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Paris, France October 4 – 6 to chair the Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM) of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and commemorate the organization’s 60th anniversary. The U.S. delegation will include the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, the United States Trade Representative, the Chair of the Council of Economic Advisors, and the Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment. The Ministerial theme is “Shared values: Building a Green and Inclusive Future;” accordingly, advancing efforts to combat the climate crisis, promoting quality infrastructure development, and building a more inclusive and equitable future will be among U.S. priorities at the MCM. Secretary Blinken will also meet with French counterparts to continue discussions on further strengthening the vital U.S.-France relationship on a range of issues including security in the Indo-Pacific region, the climate crisis, economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Transatlantic relationship, and working with our Allies and partners to address global challenges and opportunities.

On October 7 – 8, Secretary Blinken will travel to Mexico City, Mexico to co-lead the U.S. delegation to the U.S.-Mexico High Level Security Dialogue. Discussions with Mexican counterparts on this trip will reinforce our strong bilateral relationship with Mexico and build upon various discussions in the previous months between our two governments.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this