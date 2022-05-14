(AGENPARL) – sab 14 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/14/2022 05:01 PM EDT

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Germany, France, and the United Arab Emirates May 14-16 to attend the informal meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in Berlin, Germany, join the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting in Paris-Saclay, France, and to pay respects to the late Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

On May 14, the Secretary will travel to Berlin to attend an informal meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers where Allies and partners will discuss their unified response to Russia’s continuing brutal war against Ukraine and the upcoming Leaders’ Summit in Madrid. Allies will also adopt a new NATO Strategic Concept to guide the Alliance’s work over the next decade.

On May 15, the Secretary will travel to Paris, joined by United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Secretary of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, to attend the second ministerial meeting of the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC). They will meet with EU leaders to discuss how democratic approaches to trade, technology, and innovation can serve as a force for greater prosperity.

On May 16, the Secretary will join Vice President Harris as part of the Presidential Delegation to offer condolences on behalf of the United States for the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this