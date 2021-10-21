(AGENPARL) – gio 21 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/21/2021 06:48 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken led the U.S. delegation to the ninth round of the U.S.-Colombia High-Level Dialogue (HLD) in Bogotá, Colombia October 21. First conducted in 2010, the dialogue serves as the flagship opportunity for the United States and Colombia to deepen our cooperation across a broad range of bilateral issues. All discussions focused on recognizing progress on our shared goals, highlighting the spirit of partnership, and designating future areas for inclusive engagement under this framework. Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucía Ramírez led the Colombian delegation.

At the HLD, delegations from the two countries held discussions on expanding cooperation in the areas of Economic and Social Opportunities; Education, Culture, and Sports; Environment, Climate Change, and Health; Energy and Infrastructure; Democracy, Good Governance, and Human Rights; and Security, Counternarcotics, and Rural Development. Secretary Blinken and Vice President Ramírez committed to work with civil society and other relevant stakeholders to advance racial and ethnic equity and equality in both countries, and to deepen cooperation on combatting environmental crimes, rural and digital development, and strengthening climate change action.

With the conclusion of the ninth HLD, the United States looks forward to celebrating 200 years of bilateral relations with Colombia next year and reaffirms our commitment to partner with the people and government toward our shared goals and a more inclusive, democratic, secure, and prosperous future for our region.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this