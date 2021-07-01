(AGENPARL) – gio 01 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Today in Washington, D.C., Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov. The Secretary expressed the United States’ desire to deepen its strategic partnership with Uzbekistan, noting that the two countries celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations this year. The Secretary offered support for Uzbekistan’s continuing reforms, including strengthening human rights and democracy. The Secretary commended Uzbekistan’s initiatives to improve relations within Central Asia, noting the two countries’ active cooperation through the C5+1 regional diplomatic platform. The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for Uzbekistan’s continued support for a just and durable peace settlement in Afghanistan. He also welcomed Uzbekistan’s focus on regional connectivity, including closer political and economic cooperation with Afghanistan in ways that would support prosperity and growth across Central and South Asia.

