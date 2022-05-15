(AGENPARL) – dom 15 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/15/2022 08:22 AM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Berlin. The two discussed this week’s G7 and NATO Foreign Ministerial meetings and the Secretary emphasized the strong support for Ukraine from Allies and partners during these meetings. The Secretary conveyed details regarding the latest tranche of U.S. security assistance to bolster Ukraine’s defenses. The Secretary and Foreign Minister Kuleba also discussed the impact of Russia’s brutal war, including on global food security, and committed to seeking a solution to export Ukraine’s grain to international markets. The Secretary underscored the United States’ enduring commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s unprovoked war.



