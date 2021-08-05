(AGENPARL) – gio 05 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/05/2021 04:25 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak. Secretary Blinken emphasized the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine. The Secretary and his Ukrainian counterparts also discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation between Ukraine and the United States during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s planned visit to Washington, D.C. on August 30.

