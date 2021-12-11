(AGENPARL) – sab 11 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

12/11/2021 08:57 AM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss on the margins of the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ Meeting in Liverpool. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Secretary Truss emphasized the importance of continued U.S.-UK coordination to deter Russia from further aggression against Ukraine. They also discussed Iran’s nuclear program as well as ways to advance the global COVID-19 response, health security, and our strong bilateral relationship. The Secretary expressed his appreciation for the UK’s leadership this past year as G7 president.

The Secretary noted the scale and urgency of the shared challenges, underscoring the need to have a Senate-confirmed Ambassador in place.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this