(AGENPARL) – ven 09 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/09/2021 04:01 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met this afternoon with the AFL-CIO Executive Council, including AFL-CIO President Richard L. Trumka. Secretary Blinken shared the Administration’s foreign policy priorities and emphasized its commitment to ensure U.S. foreign policy delivers for American workers, families, and communities. The Secretary also announced the President’s intent to appoint a Special Representative for International Labor Affairs at the Department of State. Secretary Blinken welcomed hearing directly from U.S. labor leaders and looks forward to continued coordination.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this