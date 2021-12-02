(AGENPARL) – gio 02 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

12/02/2021 01:53 PM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in Stockholm. The Secretary congratulated the Prime Minister on her historic role as the first female Prime Minister of Sweden and reaffirmed his support for the strong bilateral relationship. They also discussed tackling shared challenges, including the climate crisis and COVID-19.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this