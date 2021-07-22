(AGENPARL) – gio 22 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/22/2021 06:23 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today in Washington D.C. with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani to discuss regional security issues, Qatar’s generous pledge of in-kind assistance to the Lebanese Armed Forces, its $100 million contribution to Yemen through the World Food Program, and support for Afghanistan peace negotiations. The Secretary highlighted the importance of our strategic partnership and our shared commitment to promoting peace and security.

