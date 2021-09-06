(AGENPARL) – lun 06 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

09/06/2021 06:02 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha, Qatar. Secretary Blinken, joined by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, thanked His Highness Al Thani for Qatar’s extraordinary support in facilitating the safe transit of U.S. citizens, our partners, and other Afghans at-risk. The Secretary, Secretary of Defense, and the Amir also discussed other important bilateral issues and initiatives to promote regional security and prosperity.

