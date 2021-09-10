(AGENPARL) – ven 10 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

09/09/2021 07:58 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin, Jr. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the importance of the bilateral relationship, and highlighted the 70th anniversary of the alliance, and the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Secretary Blinken also underscored the importance of freedom of navigation and respect for international law in the South China Sea, and reiterated calls on the People’s Republic of China to abide by the 2016 arbitration ruling issued pursuant to the Law of the Sea Convention. Secretary Blinken and Secretary Locsin also discussed COVID-19, economic engagement, and human rights.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this