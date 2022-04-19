(AGENPARL) – mar 19 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

04/19/2022 06:21 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo Cohen and Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes in Panama City. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas also joined the meeting. Secretary Blinken, President Cortizo, Foreign Minister Mouynes, and Secretary Mayorkas discussed the importance of regional cooperation on irregular migration and forced displacement to promote safe, orderly, and humane migration throughout the region. They also discussed strengthening our economic ties, preparations for using the June Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles to advance efforts to strengthen democracy and improve governance in the region, and the need to stand together against the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this