09/03/2021 06:02 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide to discuss the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and continued coordination on the UN Security Council. The Secretary reiterated our commitment to ensuring safe passage for any American, Afghan partner, or foreign national who wants to leave Afghanistan. The Secretary also expressed his appreciation for strong Norwegian partnership in the region.

